    বাংলা

    Amazon to shut down food-delivery business in India

    Amazon Food, a business the company was trialling in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru, would be discontinued

    Reuters
    Published : 26 Nov 2022, 02:52 AM
    Updated : 26 Nov 2022, 02:52 AM

    Amazon Inc will shut down a food-delivery business it was testing in India, the e-commerce giant said on Friday, a day after it announced the winding down of its online learning platform for high-school students in the country.

    Amazon Food, a business the company was trialing in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru, would be discontinued, it said.

    "As part of our annual operating planning review process, we have made the decision to discontinue Amazon Food," a company spokesperson said.

    "We don't take these decisions lightly. We are discontinuing these programs in a phased manner to take care of current customers and partners."

    The Economic Times earlier reported that the business would be discontinued from Dec. 29 onwards, citing a communication from the company to its restaurant partners.

    On Thursday, Amazon said it was shutting down the Amazon Academy platform in India that was launched early last year amid a boom in virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    An uncertain macroeconomic environment is making the e-commerce giant review its global workforce, as the company plans to lay off around 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh publishers keep a tight rein on printing books as paper price rises
    Paper price hike handicaps book printing
    As the production cost has gone up, publishers plan to print a limited number of books for the annual fair
    Elon Musk photo and Twitter logo are seen through magnifier in this illustration taken November 4, 2022.
    Don't like Musk? Work for us! Tech firms woo ex-Twitter staff
    The public criticism of the Twitter CEO highlights strong demand in parts of the tech industry for highly skilled digital workers
    An aerial view shows an oil factory of Idemitsu Kosan Co in Ichihara, east of Tokyo, Japan Nov 12, 2021, in this photo taken by Kyodo.
    Oil up amid wrangling over Russian oil price cap
    Brent crude futures rose by 28 cents, or 0.33% in Asia, to trade at $85.62 a barrel
    Workers push harvested cotton with their feet as they unload it from a supply truck at a cotton processing unit in town in the western state of Gujarat, India, Oct 20, 2015. REUTERS
    India's cotton exports stall as farmers delay sales
    The limited supplies are keeping local prices significantly above the global benchmark

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher