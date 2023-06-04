Akij Ceramics launches another exclusive showroom in Barishal

Akij Ceramics has opened another exclusive showroom in Barishal, one of the country’s most prominent locations for the tiles market.

The M/S Mufrad Aziz outlet, located at Agorpur Lodge in Amtola, was inaugurated on Wednesday.

The ribbon was cut by Mohammod Khourshed Alam, the Akij Bashir Group director of operations. Eminent personalities from the company and the Barishal locality attended the event.

Akij Ceramics touted themselves as four-time consecutive winners of the Best Brand Award and the Super Brand Award, saying it had ‘proven itself the best in Bangladesh, being always one step ahead with newness and quality’, the company said in a press release.