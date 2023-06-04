    বাংলা

    Akij Ceramics launches another exclusive showroom in Barishal

    Located at the Agorpur Lodge in Amtola, the outlet boasts a broad range of size variations and recent designs

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 June 2023, 08:00 AM
    Updated : 4 June 2023, 08:00 AM

    Akij Ceramics has opened another exclusive showroom in Barishal, one of the country’s most prominent locations for the tiles market.

    The M/S Mufrad Aziz outlet, located at Agorpur Lodge in Amtola, was inaugurated on Wednesday.

    The ribbon was cut by Mohammod Khourshed Alam, the Akij Bashir Group director of operations. Eminent personalities from the company and the Barishal locality attended the event.

    Akij Ceramics touted themselves as four-time consecutive winners of the Best Brand Award and the Super Brand Award, saying it had ‘proven itself the best in Bangladesh, being always one step ahead with newness and quality’, the company said in a press release.

    The brand’s ‘promise of perfection’ also fit with the local clientele, the release said.

    The new outlet promises tiles of exceptional size variations and the latest designs while providing customers with the best service, Akij Ceramics said.

    The showrooms will also feature modern furniture and displays to craft a great live experience to showcase their products.

    Akik Ceramics has over 100 owned and associated showrooms across Bangladesh, making it the biggest tile manufacturing and distribution company in Bangladesh in terms of outlets.

    RELATED STORIES
    bKash becomes regional brand partner of Argentine Football Association
    bKash is AFA’s regional brand partner
    An AFA official says the association and the company will promote each other
    Bangladesh budget focuses on how to bridle inflation in election year: Shamsul Alam
    Budget focuses on how to bridle inflation: Shamsul Alam
    The government has no plans to slash subsidies for agriculture, social security, and employment, according to the state minister for planning
    Football - Real Madrid's Karim Benzema receives the Marca Legend Award - Casino de Madrid, Madrid, Spain - June 1, 2023 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema poses with the Marca Legend award.
    Benzema coy on Real Madrid future: "At the moment I'm in Madrid"
    Media reports say Benzema has been offered a deal worth more than $110.08 million by Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad
    2019 Hollywood Film Awards - Photo room - Beverly Hills, California, US, November 3, 2019 - Al Pacino poses backstage with his Hollywood Supporting Actor Award for "The Irishman."
    Actor Al Pacino, 83, expecting his fourth child
    The Hollywood veteran, known for films such as "The Godfather" and "Scent of a Woman" has three adult children

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan