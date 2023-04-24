Credit Suisse saw $68 billion in first-quarter outflows as it crumbled

Credit Suisse said on Monday it had 61 billion Swiss francs ($68 billion) in net asset outflows in the first quarter, adding that outflows were continuing even in the wake of the 167-year-old institution's state-engineered rescue by UBS.

"These outflows have moderated but have not yet reversed as of April 24, 2023," Credit Suisse said.

It also said it had experienced significant withdrawals of cash deposits as well as non-renewal of maturing time deposits. Customer deposits declined by 67 billion Swiss francs in the first quarter.

The bank reported results for what is likely to be the last time, as its shotgun marriage with rival Swiss bank UBS is expected to be completed soon.