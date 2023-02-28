Cryptoverse: Bitcoin moves towards Satoshi's payment dream

The amount of bitcoin stored on the Lightning Network - a payment protocol layered on top of the blockchain - has jumped by two-thirds over the past year to hit an all-time high of 5,580 coin, according to crypto data firm The Block.

Crypto payment specialists have also seen strong volumes.

US-based BitPay said transaction volumes jumped 18% last year versus 2021. CoinsPaid said volumes in the fourth quarter of 2022 rose 32% compared with a year before.

BITCOIN AND BRAZILIAN REAL

So why has crypto failed to fulfil pseudonymous inventor Nakamoto's dream, spelt out in a famed 2008 white paper titled "Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System"?

Price volatility, slow processing speeds and persistent regulatory uncertainty are among the factors that have rendered cryptocurrencies unwieldy as a means of payment. Few merchants price goods or services in crypto.

Nonetheless, proponents say bitcoin offers lower transaction costs and quicker speeds than traditional cash, especially for cross-border transfers.

Aside from bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies including stablecoins, which are pegged to the value of traditional currencies, have emerged as popular options, particularly for cross-border payments, remittances, plus in emerging markets where the value of local currencies have been hit by inflation.

Stellar, a blockchain that enables cross-border payments, saw the number of trades on its platform increase to 103.4 million last month from 50.6 million in January 2022.

Volumes for trades across exchanges between bitcoin and Turkey's lira and Brazil's real increased by 232% and 72%, respectively, CryptoCompare data showed.