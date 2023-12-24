As food prices bite, households turn to ‘slightly rotten’ vegetables

When traders from across the country bring truckloads of vegetables to Dhaka's Karwan Bazar, a portion of the produce inevitably ends up rotting or damaged. Retailers, being unwilling to purchase partially spoiled, peeled, or damaged vegetables, sell them to a group of small vendors. These vendors, in turn, sell these partially perished or damaged vegetables in smaller portions known as ‘bhaga’ on the streets.

These street-side portions of vegetables are available in Karwan Bazar and Tejgaon.

Due to financial constraints, these small traders cannot afford to rent a proper shop and sell vegetables at higher prices. Simultaneously, their customers lack the purchasing capacity to visit regular markets.

Not only individuals from lower-income groups but also those experiencing financial difficulties turn to these small street-side vegetable vendors, albeit reluctantly.

On a recent Saturday, vendors were observed sitting on the streets of Karwan Bazar with such vegetables. They displayed the good parts salvaged from partially rotten or pest-infested ones, dividing them into small portions or ‘bhaga’.