Unilever leads pack on price rises as consumer goods industry squeezed

Unilever has high exposure to regions and countries with high inflation including Latin America, Turkey and Russia, while P&G is more US-focused, Bernstein analyst Bruno Monteyne said.

"These countries have high inflation, linked to weak foreign exchange. That shows up in Unilever's foreign exchange translation losses that are much bigger," he said.

TENSIONS

Unilever's cost inflation is running at more than 20% this year, compared to 14%-15% at Nestle, Barclays analyst Warren Ackerman said, although its rivals may not yet have hit the peak of their price rises.

"It's related to how much inflation they are dealing with and exposure to commodities," said Ackerman of Unilever.

Nestle acknowledged that cost pressures are intensifying.

"We are still absorbing significant cost, which has led to a notable decline in our gross profit margin," a Nestle spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, P&G is developing ranges it can sell at different price points, a spokesperson for the company said.

Unilever and Nestle are estimated to report pre-tax profit margins of about 15% this year, according to Refinitiv. P&G is expected to report a pre-tax profit margin of nearly 24%.

Chief Executive Alan Jope said last month that Unilever needed to raise prices to give it the firepower to invest in its brands. Jope cited higher labour, materials and energy costs and climate change making farming more expensive, but the company was "very mindful" of the pressure this put on consumers.

Tensions with retailers, meanwhile, are growing.

Kraft Heinz products were pulled from shelves in Tesco stores earlier this year as the British supermarket giant could not agree pricing terms.

And Mondelez, maker of Cadbury and Milka chocolate, stopped selling its sweets to a number of European retailers earlier this year as they negotiated on price, its CEO Dirk Van de Put said this week.

The discussions, which Van de Put said can be "relatively controversial and difficult," contributed to a measure of volume falling in that region for the first time this year.

Dutch supermarket Ahold Delhaize has also noticed price negotiations getting tougher, its finance chief Nataltie Knight said.