    বাংলা

    FBCCI demands dollars from reserves for imports during Ramadan

    The top trade body also demands an extension of the time to repay loans from the Export Development Fund to 170 days

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 12 Dec 2022, 08:17 PM
    Updated : 12 Dec 2022, 08:17 PM

    Bangladeshi businesses have demanded that the central bank sell more dollars from the foreign currency reserves to help the banks to issue letters of credit for the import of products during Ramadan.

    The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry leaders met Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder on Monday with the demands.

    “Besides the demand for food, the pressure of importing many other products increases during Ramadan. Half of our businesses are centred on Ramadan. We’ve asked the central bank to supply dollars from the reserves, if necessary, to tackle the situation,” FBCCI President Jashim Uddin said after the meeting.

    The apex trade body also demanded an extension of the time to repay loans from the Export Development Fund to 170 days. “We’re failing to produce and export products on time due to a gas crisis in industries,” Jashim Uddin said.

    According to him, they asked the central bank not to list businesses as defaulters if they fail to pay the instalments of the principal amount for loans from the EDF in December.

    Bangladesh Bank spokesman Mezbaul Haque said the FBCCI would be informed about their decisions in due time.

    RELATED STORIES
    A robotic arm positions pieces of stiffened fabric for a demonstration of automated sewing at the Industrial Sewing and Innovation Center in Detroit, Michigan, US Aug 19, 2021.
    Robots set their sights on a new job
    Finding a way to cut out handwork in China and Bangladesh would allow more clothing manufacturing to move back to Western consumer markets, however, many apparel makers are hesitant to talk about the ...
    Observers appointed to two Islamic banks amid reports of suspicious lending
    Observers appointed to 2 Islamic banks
    Islami Bank Bangladesh and First Security Islami Bank come under scrutiny after media reports
    British Secretary of State for International Trade Kemi Badenoch walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain Dec 6, 2022.
    British trade minister to launch new round of talks with India
    Kemi Badenoch will hold her first face-to-face meeting with her Indian counterpart in New Delhi in an effort to spark life into talks over a free trade agreement between the countries
    A waiter guides a customer to scan a health QR code outside a restaurant as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks continue in Shanghai, China, December 8, 2022.
    China consumers wary of spending after COVID strictures relaxed
    The glee that greeted the abrupt relaxations was tempered with uncertainty for consumers and businesses

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher