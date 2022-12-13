FBCCI demands dollars from reserves for imports during Ramadan

Bangladeshi businesses have demanded that the central bank sell more dollars from the foreign currency reserves to help the banks to issue letters of credit for the import of products during Ramadan.
The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry leaders met Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder on Monday with the demands.
“Besides the demand for food, the pressure of importing many other products increases during Ramadan. Half of our businesses are centred on Ramadan. We’ve asked the central bank to supply dollars from the reserves, if necessary, to tackle the situation,” FBCCI President Jashim Uddin said after the meeting.
The apex trade body also demanded an extension of the time to repay loans from the Export Development Fund to 170 days. “We’re failing to produce and export products on time due to a gas crisis in industries,” Jashim Uddin said.
According to him, they asked the central bank not to list businesses as defaulters if they fail to pay the instalments of the principal amount for loans from the EDF in December.
Bangladesh Bank spokesman Mezbaul Haque said the FBCCI would be informed about their decisions in due time.