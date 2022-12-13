FBCCI demands dollars from reserves for imports during Ramadan

Bangladeshi businesses have demanded that the central bank sell more dollars from the foreign currency reserves to help the banks to issue letters of credit for the import of products during Ramadan.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry leaders met Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder on Monday with the demands.

“Besides the demand for food, the pressure of importing many other products increases during Ramadan. Half of our businesses are centred on Ramadan. We’ve asked the central bank to supply dollars from the reserves, if necessary, to tackle the situation,” FBCCI President Jashim Uddin said after the meeting.