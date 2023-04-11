Swiss parliament holds emergency session on Credit Suisse rescue

The unusual event - the third such session in over twenty years - provides parliament with a chance to reject the massive loans given as part of the rescue package.

The vote is, however, largely symbolic as the state has already committed the funds and lawmakers cannot overturn that decision.

In the lead-up to the announced merger, a sub-group of six members of parliament approved the financial commitment on behalf of the legislative body, to the ire of the almost 250 lawmakers left without a say.

"It's the responsibility of politics to have a say especially when such a big contribution is being made by state and emergency law is being used," said Celine Widmer, a member of the Swiss National Council for the left-leaning Social Democrats.

“We have a lot of questions that need to be answered," she told Reuters.

"There is a lot of anger and frustration in the Swiss population and we can feel that," said Roland Fischer, another lawmaker. "In theory, we could reject it but that would not hold up legally."

In Tuesday's session, lawmakers will get a chance to challenge the rushed rescue package and discuss whether conditions can be imposed on Credit Suisse.

Last week, Switzerland announced it was cutting bonus payments for Credit Suisse's top management.

"We demand a thorough investigation into how the Credit Suisse crisis could have come about," Thierry Burkart, leader of the centre-right FDP party, told Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger.