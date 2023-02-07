Alibaba-backed Asian group Daraz cuts workforce 11%

Ehsan Saya, managing director of Daraz Pakistan told Reuters: "Our headcount in Pakistan was 1,300, out of which 11% were laid off."

Daraz, Pakistan's largest e-commerce retail platform, was founded in 2012 in Pakistan and acquired by Chinese giant Alibaba in 2018. It has 100,000 small and medium companies in Pakistan on its platform.

Mikkelsen said the company will now refocus on its core e-commerce business, simplify operations, and boost product innovation and automation.

He told Reuters that there would be no hiring freeze, especially in sustainable growth areas: "If this requires new hires for certain functions, we will be proceeding with them."

Daraz would be looking into "digitising as many retailers as possible", he said.

There was no immediate comment from Alibaba on the job cuts or its investment in Daraz.

Daraz has boosted its active shoppers to more than 15 million now, from 3 million in 2018, Mikkelsen said in the letter.