    বাংলা

    France strong-arms big food firms into cutting prices

    Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said biggest food industry companies pledged to cut prices on hundreds of products from next month

    Benoit Van OverstraetenLeigh ThomasReuters
    Published : 9 June 2023, 11:27 AM
    Updated : 9 June 2023, 11:27 AM

    The biggest food industry companies in France have pledged to cut prices on hundreds of products from next month, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday, threatening financial sanctions if they break the promise.

    The government is furious that prices consumers pay in supermarkets have hit record levels in recent months even though the prices industry pays for many raw materials have been declining.

    Le Maire has previously threatened to claw back what he described as "undue" profits from food companies with special taxes if they did not pass on falling raw materials prices to consumers already struggling with high energy prices.

    • Food producers agree price cuts at meeting: minister

    • Minister threatens to name and shame if cuts not made

    • Food prices high despite declining input prices

    "As soon as July, prices of certain products will go down," Le Maire told BFM TV on Friday after meeting representatives of the food industry the previous day.

    "There will be checks and there will be sanctions for those who don't abide by the rules," Le Maire said, mentioning pasta, poultry and oil as some of the products on which prices will be cut.

    While food inflation has become a concern for European governments from Britain to Italy recently, France has been among the most aggressive in pushing price cuts. In Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has imposed mandatory price cuts on some basic food items.

    Le Maire said if the 75 food companies that make 80% of what the French eat do not live up to their promise he could name and shame them to the public.

    "On a certain number of products where wholesale prices have fallen, then the (retail) prices will have to fall too, by 2, 3, 5, maybe even 10%," he said, adding that he would have the list of products concerned next week.

    French annual inflation cooled more than expected in May to its lowest level in a year at 6.0% as energy and food price increases moderated. But food prices still were up 14% last month after a record spike of almost 16% in March.

    Food prices surged after food companies and big retailers agreed in March to an average 10% increase in prices, responding to a surge in input prices the previous year and wages after Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

    However, the surge has hit the food-loving French's appetite as their spending on food, adjusting for inflation, has fallen to its lowest level since March 2009, according to data from the INSEE statistics agency.

    Meanwhile, the food industry has seen profits surge, largely making up for sharp falls during the pandemic, Le Maire said. The industry's operating profits were up 15% in the first quarter from the previous quarter, according to data from INSEE.

    RELATED STORIES
    A shopkeeper sews at a rice wholesale market in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata, May 7, 2008.
    Indian rice rates at three-month high on low supplies
    The hike ultimately is pushing up rice export prices, according to an Indian exporter
    A man reaches for products at a supermarket aisle with vegetable oil in Cairo, Egypt, March 22, 2022.
    World food prices fall to two-year low in May: FAO
    A slump in prices of vegetable oils, cereals and dairy outweighed increases for sugar and meat
    People shop at market stalls, with skyscrapers of the CIty of London financial district seen behind, in London, Britain, January 15, 2021.
    UK shop price inflation strikes new record high: BRC
    The British Retail Consortium said prices in supermarkets and retail chains rose 9.0% in the year to May, after an 8.8% increase in April
    A shopper looks at fruit and vegetables inside an ALDI supermarket near Altrincham, Britain, February 20, 2023.
    UK to ask supermarkets to cap prices of basic food items
    The cost of such essentials continues to rise in the double digits

    Opinion

    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps