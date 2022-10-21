Sugar crisis leaves bitter taste for Dhaka dwellers as refiners, importers blame gas, dollar shortages

Sugar prices have skyrocketed amid a supply crunch in Dhaka with traders seeing no way out of the problems they see, including a shortage of dollars for import and a lack of gas to refine the sweetener.

Most stores in Karwan Bazar, Mirpur and Segunbagicha ran out of sugar on Wednesday. Some at Karwanbazar had loose sugar and were selling it at Tk 95 per kg on Thursday. Grocers in Mirpur and Segunbagicha were selling it for Tk 110 per kg.

Both rates are much higher than the government-fixed prices. The government raised the prices of sugar in the first week of October in an apparent move to catch up with the market as the traders were already selling at higher rates than the previously fixed prices.

The price of refined but loose sugar was fixed at Tk 90 a kg in the retail markets while the price of packaged sugar was set at Tk 95.

Bhai Bhai Store in Segunbagicha was selling loose and packaged sugar at the same rate - Tk 110 per kg. Asked what was the price written on the label of a packet of sugar, a worker of the shop said their stock of packaged sugar was sold out.

Sugar supply fell over the past week and the shortage caused the price hike, said Abul Hashem, a wholesaler in Old Dhaka’s Moulvibazar. The wholesalers were selling unpackaged sugar at Tk 95 per kg.

“Maybe the companies have cut supply because they will raise the prices,” a worker of Ansar Majhi Store at Karwan Bazar said.

Sugar prices have increased by 19.5 percent in the past year, according to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh, although the international media reported freight cost for imports has almost halved.