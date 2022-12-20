New Zealand considers bringing forward lift in fuel stocks

The New Zealand government is considering bringing forward plans to increase domestic fuel storage, following a jet fuel shortage earlier this month, a spokesperson for the energy minister said on Tuesday.

With the country depending entirely on imports since April, the failure of a recent shipment to pass quality tests resulted in shortages at Auckland Airport, the country's busiest. Airlines there were told in early December that jet fuel supplies would be reduced to just 75% of the originally planned allocation.

In response, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods had asked officials to look at requiring importers wholesalers to increase stocks beginning in 2023 instead of 2024, said the spokesperson, adding that Woods was now considering the advice.