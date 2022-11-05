    বাংলা

    India allows sugar exports of 6m tonnes in 2022-23

    The country's production is set to jump to a record high for the second straight year

    Reuters
    Published : 5 Nov 2022, 02:43 PM
    Updated : 5 Nov 2022, 02:43 PM

    India will allow the export of 6 million tonnes of sugar in 2022-23, in line with market expectations, as the country's production is set to jump to a record high for the second straight year, the government said on Saturday.

    The south Asian country is the world's biggest producer of sugar and the second biggest exporter of the sweetener.

    New Delhi has allocated 6 million tonnes of sugar to mills based on their production in the past three years, the government said in a notification.

    Bangladesh consumes about 2 million tonnes of sugar annually, of which about 100,000 tonnes are produced by the state-owned sugar mills while the rest is imported

