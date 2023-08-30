India says Dell, HP among 32 firms that applied to make laptops locally

At least 32 international electronics companies have applied to India's incentive programme to make laptops, tablets and servers in the country, a top minister said on Wednesday, weeks after the government announced restrictions on laptop imports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is pushing to boost domestic manufacturing capacity under its "Make in India" initiative, with several global companies either setting up their own units or entering joint ventures with Indian firms.

The applications by the electronics companies were made under the country's $2 billion production-linked incentive (PLI) programme for information technology hardware, announced in May, Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.