    Retail power price likely to rise again in February as part of monthly readjustment

    State Minister Nasrul says the price might be lowered when global fuel prices fall

    Published : 30 Jan 2023, 04:39 PM
    The government is likely to raise the retail power price once again in February as part of its plans to readjust gas and electricity prices every month.

    The Power Division raised the electricity price at the retail level by 5 percent on Jan 12 , effective from February.

    “We’ll have to adjust electricity prices once again next month. We might lower it again the following month if fuel prices drop,” State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources said on Monday.

    “We don’t have the opportunity to provide more subsidies. Prices must be readjusted.”

    Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission said in a notice that the public hearing on a proposal to raise gas prices was discontinued as the government already raised the prices.

    The government has amended the law to get the executive powers to change energy prices.

