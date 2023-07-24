India to face apple crunch as heavy rain hits production

Heavy rains have not only damaged farms, but also destroyed roads, power lines and infrastructure worth $550 million in Himachal Pradesh, while bad weather at the same time has hit India's crucial rice crop, which led to an export ban last week.

Fruits including apples have been left rotting in farms after a fungus infestation, according to farmer unions.

"About 10% of Himachal's apple orchards have been washed away, which is a major loss as it takes around 15 years for the tree to give fruit," said Harish Chauhan, the state convener of farmers union Samyukta Kisan Manch.

The Apple Growers Association of India and Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers estimate output in Kashmir, the largest apple grower in the country, will drop 50% this year from 1.87 million metric tons a year ago.

"Crops are mainly affected because it did not snow as much as it should have this winter and excessive rains later damaged farms," the Apple Growers Association's president Ravinder Chauhan said.