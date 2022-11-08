    বাংলা

    Bangladesh changes stock trading hours after new govt office time

    It will now stay open from 10:30am to 2:50pm, preceded and followed by brief opening and closing sessions

    Published : 8 Nov 2022, 02:27 PM
    Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, or BSEC, has revised the hours for capital market transactions following the new government office timings.

    The capital market will now stay operational from 10:30 am to 2:50pm followed by a 10-minute post-closing session until 3pm, according to the new timetable announced on Tuesday.

    A five-minute pre-opening session will also be held from 10:25am. The new hours will take effect from Nov 15, according to BSEC spokesperson Mohammad Rezaul Karim.

    The move followed the resumption of regular transaction hours for banks.

