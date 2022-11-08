Bangladesh changes stock trading hours after new govt office time

The central bank has increased the rate of interest on loans from the $7 billion fund by 1 percentage point to 4 percent
Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, or BSEC, has revised the hours for capital market transactions following the new government office timings.
The capital market will now stay operational from 10:30 am to 2:50pm followed by a 10-minute post-closing session until 3pm, according to the new timetable announced on Tuesday.
A five-minute pre-opening session will also be held from 10:25am. The new hours will take effect from Nov 15, according to BSEC spokesperson Mohammad Rezaul Karim.
The move followed the resumption of regular transaction hours for banks.