Two Bangladesh refiners halve sugar production due to ‘gas crisis’

City Group and Meghna Group of Industries or MGI said a shortage of gas forced them to halve sugar production as a sudden price hike led the government to bolster monitoring.

A team of the National Consumer Rights Protection or DNCRP visited the refineries of City Group, MGI and Abdul Monem Sugar Refinery Ltd in Narayanganj on Saturday amid what the traders said was a supply crunch.

Citing documents presented by City and MGI, DNCRP Assistant Director Magfur Rahman said sugar production in their mills fell to half the capacity. “Officials said they cut production due to a shortage of gas.”

City markets sugar under the brand name Teer and MGI’s sugar brand is Fresh.

Biswajit Saha, a director of City Group, said the gas shortage forced them to cut daily production from 3,200 tonnes to 1000-1,200 tonnes. “We’ve informed the government agencies about the matter.”

He also said the gas crisis has been lingering for about one and a half months.