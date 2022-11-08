    বাংলা

    Bangladesh raises interest rate for loans from its Export Development Fund

    The central bank has increased the rate of interest on loans from the $7 billion fund by 1 percentage point to 4 percent

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Nov 2022, 01:04 PM
    Updated : 8 Nov 2022, 01:04 PM

    Bangladesh Bank has raised the rate of interest on loans from the Export Development Fund by 1 percentage point to 4 percent. 

    The central bank also raised the rate of interest on borrowings from the fund by banks to 2.5 percent from 1.5 percent, according to a notice issued on Tuesday. 

    Entrepreneurs can take loans from the $7 billion fund to import raw materials and equipment needed to produce goods for exports. 

    The central bank cut the interest rate to 2 percent in April 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic started to shatter the global economy. It was then increased back to 3 percent in July 2021. 

    Before that, Bangladesh Bank charged the London interbank offer rate, plus 1.5 percent. Later, it scrapped the LIBOR system.

    RELATED STORIES
    Drivers and users can now set their own fares as Pathao is relaunching car service
    Pathao Car drivers, users can set their own fares
    Pathao says the new model will allow drivers to maximise earnings, while users will be able to find a ride faster
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives at Manhattan federal court for a hearing on his fraud settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in New York City, US, April 4, 2019.
    Musk lays out Twitter mission
    Some advertisers have pulled spending since the deal was announced, with Musk blaming activist groups for pressuring advertisers amid concerns about its content moderation
    Twitter logo at its corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California A view of the Twitter logo at its corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California, US October 28, 2022.
    Twitter asks some laid off workers to return
    Some of those who are being asked to return were laid off by mistake
    People look at Apple products as Apple Inc's new iPhone 14 models go on sale in Beijing, China, Sept 16, 2022.
    Apple warns of hit to iPhone shipments
    Apple, which launched sales of the new iPhones in September, said customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher