Bangladesh raises interest rate for loans from its Export Development Fund

Bangladesh Bank has raised the rate of interest on loans from the Export Development Fund by 1 percentage point to 4 percent.
The central bank also raised the rate of interest on borrowings from the fund by banks to 2.5 percent from 1.5 percent, according to a notice issued on Tuesday.
Entrepreneurs can take loans from the $7 billion fund to import raw materials and equipment needed to produce goods for exports.
The central bank cut the interest rate to 2 percent in April 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic started to shatter the global economy. It was then increased back to 3 percent in July 2021.
Before that, Bangladesh Bank charged the London interbank offer rate, plus 1.5 percent. Later, it scrapped the LIBOR system.