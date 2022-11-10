Bangladesh set to buy sugar from Brazil at Tk 53 per kg

The government is set to buy sugar at Tk 53 from Brazil at a time when the price has shot past Tk 100 in the domestic market with local refineries struggling to produce enough sweetener due to a gas crisis.

The sugar will be sold to the poor with so-called family cards at a subsidised price through the government’s trading arm the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh.

But VAT and regulatory duties will add at least another Tk 25 to the cost of per kg of sugar, taking the TCB-imported sugar’s price to Tk 78 a kg.