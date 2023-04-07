Bangladeshis paying more for LPG than rates set by regulator BERC

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission or BERC has set the price of a cylinder of liquefied petroleum gas at Tk 1,178 for April. Still, consumers report a varied range of prices – all higher than the fixed one.

A buyer in Patuakhali town said he bought a 12 kg cylinder of LPG for Tk 1,350, while another from Bishnupur in Cumilla’s Muradnagar reported a price of Tk 1,280.

A hotel owner in Mohakhali said he purchased a cylinder for Tk 1,450, while another person in Dhaka’s Eskaton paid Tk 1,500 for one. Again, one buyer in the capital’s Mirpur spent Tk 1,300 on the gas.

Prices also vary for cylinders of other volumes, regardless of what the BERC had fixed.

Retailers point the finger at dealers who blame companies for the higher prices.

The companies say rates set by the BERC are unrealistic.

The price of LPG continued to soar with its use as the government now gives no new household gas connections.