Musk says Twitter will charge $8/month for blue check mark

Billionaire Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion last week.

Since the takeover, he has moved quickly to put his stamp on the company, firing its previous chief and other top officials.

Twitter's advertising chief, Sarah Personette, tweeted on Tuesday that she had resigned her post last week, adding further uncertainty for advertisers.

Musk on Tuesday said subscribers with blue check marks would get priority in replies, mentions and search and would be able to post longer videos and audios. They would see half as many ads.

He also offered subscribers a pay wall bypass from "publishers willing to work with us."

Musk's comments follow media reports that he was looking at the process of profile verification and how the blue check marks were given. Twitter used to give these to noteworthy profiles based on its own criteria.

More than 80% of Twitter users who took part in a recent poll said they would not pay for the checkmark. Some 10% said they were willing to pay $5 a month.