    বাংলা

    Musk says Twitter will charge $8/month for blue check mark

    A blue check mark next to a person's user name on the social media platform means Twitter has confirmed that the account belongs to the person or company claiming it

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Nov 2022, 02:23 AM
    Updated : 2 Nov 2022, 02:23 AM

    Twitter Inc will charge $8 a month for its Blue service, which includes its sought-after "verified" badge, new boss Elon Musk said on Tuesday as he seeks to boost subscriptions and make the social media network less reliant on ads. 

    "Twitter's current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month," Musk said in a tweet, adding that the price will be adjusted by "country proportionate to purchasing power parity." 

    A blue check mark next to a person's user name on the social media platform means Twitter has confirmed that the account belongs to the person or company claiming it. Twitter is currently free for most users.

    Billionaire Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion last week. 

    Since the takeover, he has moved quickly to put his stamp on the company, firing its previous chief and other top officials. 

    Twitter's advertising chief, Sarah Personette, tweeted on Tuesday that she had resigned her post last week, adding further uncertainty for advertisers. 

    Musk on Tuesday said subscribers with blue check marks would get priority in replies, mentions and search and would be able to post longer videos and audios. They would see half as many ads. 

    He also offered subscribers a pay wall bypass from "publishers willing to work with us." 

    Musk's comments follow media reports that he was looking at the process of profile verification and how the blue check marks were given. Twitter used to give these to noteworthy profiles based on its own criteria. 

    More than 80% of Twitter users who took part in a recent poll said they would not pay for the checkmark. Some 10% said they were willing to pay $5 a month.

    Twitter already has a subscription service called Twitter Blue, which was launched in June last year and offers access to features such as an option to edit tweets. 

    Amid speculation that Twitter may soon start charging verified users a monthly fee of $20 for blue ticks, bestselling author Stephen King tweeted: "If that gets instituted, I'm gone like Enron." 

    Separately, S&P Global Ratings downgraded Twitter to B- on "significant" debt increase following the acquisition.

    RELATED STORIES
    A view of the Twitter logo at its corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California, US October 27, 2022.
    Twitter ad sales chief quit the company
    Her departure comes as Musk's team is set to meet with advertisers this week in New York
    Ears of wheat are seen in a field in the village of Zhurivka, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine Jul 23, 2022.
    Wheat up 6% in US after Russia quits Black Sea pact
    Moscow suspended its participation in the Black Sea deal in response to what it called a major Ukrainian drone attack on its fleet in Russia-annexed Crimea
    Beyond CSR: Standard Chartered goes into Sustainability Projects
    Beyond CSR: Standard Chartered goes into Sustainability Projects
    Bitopi Das Chowdhury, head of corporate affairs, brand and marketing at Standard Chartered Bangladesh, sheds light on the bank’s new social efforts.
    A worker packs a sack filled with rice on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad February 27, 2015. Picture taken February 27, 2015.
    India allows rice exports backed by letters of credit
    The world's biggest exporter of rice on Sept 8 banned exports of broken rice as it sought to boost domestic supply and calm local prices

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher