Dollar starts 2024 on firm footing, bitcoin surpasses $45,000

The dollar rose on the first trading day of the year as attention turned to economic data this week that may provide clues on the Federal Reserve's next moves, while bitcoin surged above $45,000 for the first time since April 2022.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, fell 2 percent in 2023, snapping two years of gains. It was last at 101.54, up 0.158 percent, as investors weighed the prospect of the Fed cutting rates this year.

The dollar's ascent weighed on the Japanese yen the most, with the Asian currency down 0.54 percent at 141.63 per dollar, having slid 7 percent in 2023.

Markets are now pricing in an 86 percent chance of interest rate cuts from the Fed to start from March, according to CME FedWatch tool, with over 150 basis points (bps) of easing anticipated in the year.

"The question is when and how fast rate cuts will be delivered," Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex, said in a note.