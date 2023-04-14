Brands look to China's tropical duty free island paradise for consumer comeback

Representatives of over 3,000 brands including Burberry and Estee Lauder descended on China's Hainan this week to show off their latest wares, hoping to cash in on a post-COVID consumer rebound that has kicked off on the island known for its duty free shopping.

Around 300,000 people are expected to visit the China International Consumer Products Expo in Hainan between April 10-15 in what is seen as a comeback for the holiday destination, after it was badly hurt last year by China's tough COVID-19 curbs, including a lengthy lockdown that stranded thousands of tourists there.

The province, known at home as the "Hawaii of China", has since 2020 become a major shopping destination in the country as Beijing pushed its travel retail status. It especially boomed during COVID, attracting Chinese shoppers unable to travel abroad due to closed borders.

That has meant that while a rebound in consumption spending has remained sluggish in many parts of the country as the economy struggles to recover, it has started off strong in Hainan after China ended its zero-COVID policy in December: duty free sales on the island rose 20% over this year's seven-day Spring Festival holiday period in January.

And China further plans to elevate its status: by 2025, it plans to make the whole island duty free, essentially expanding the 10% to 40% cheaper prices on goods from beauty, to alcohol and luxury products from 12 existing duty free malls to the entire province.