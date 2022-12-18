BB cites ‘prolonged war in the world’ to drop required instalment percentage rate for borrowers

The Bangladesh Bank has tweaked an earlier instruction to save industries which had failed to repay at least 75 percent of their loan instalments in the second quarter of the fiscal year, citing a “war in the world” situation.
In a circular issued on Sunday, the central banks offered that term loans that are repayable between the last month of the first quarter (September) until the end of the second quarter (December) cannot be classified as default loans if 50 percent of the instalments are paid during the quarter.
In addition, the remaining half of the instalments will have to be paid within one year after the maturity of the loans, reads the circular.
According to Bangladesh Bank’s earlier order issued in June, the borrowers were required to pay at least 75 percent of their loan instalments by December to avoid becoming defaulters.
In the circular, the central bank argued that it decided to relax the repayment of loan schedule as the real income of the borrowers fell significantly due to a sharp rise of production costs of industries, which stemmed from the “negative impact of the prolonged war of the world.”
Last week, top business leaders met with the central bank governor and placed several demands including a breathing space for loan repayment.
The regulator gave the facility of non-payment of loan instalments for all types of loans throughout 2020 because of the pandemic. The following year, the central bank set a 15 percent minimum margin of instalments for borrowers to avoid becoming defaulters.
In the current fiscal year, however, the central bank reduced the concession and advised the repayment of 75 percent of the instalments.