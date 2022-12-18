BB cites ‘prolonged war in the world’ to drop required instalment percentage rate for borrowers

The Bangladesh Bank has tweaked an earlier instruction to save industries which had failed to repay at least 75 percent of their loan instalments in the second quarter of the fiscal year, citing a “war in the world” situation.

In a circular issued on Sunday, the central banks offered that term loans that are repayable between the last month of the first quarter (September) until the end of the second quarter (December) cannot be classified as default loans if 50 percent of the instalments are paid during the quarter.