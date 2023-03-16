India's cotton stocks could fall to 2-decade low

Cotton stocks in India could fall by nearly 16% in 2022/23 from a year earlier to their lowest level in nearly two decades as adverse weather curtailed crop yields, a leading trade body said on Thursday.

Lower stockpiles will limit exports from the world's biggest producer in the next marketing year starting from Oct 1 and support global prices CTc1. It could also lift domestic prices MCOTc1 and weigh on the margin of local textile companies.

Cotton stocks at the end of 2022/23 marketing year could fall to 2.69 million bales, the lowest since 2003/04, the Cotton Association of India (CAI) said.