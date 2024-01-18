    বাংলা

    Russia keen to export more to Bangladesh

    Russian envoy Mantytskiy outlined Moscow's eagerness to assist Bangladesh in achieving food security

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 18 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM
    Updated : 18 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM

    Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander V Mantytskiy has emphasised his country's interest in increasing wheat exports to Bangladesh during a meeting with Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder.

    Mantytskiy paid a courtesy visit to Majumder at his office in the Secretariat on Thursday, congratulating him on his second term as the head of the food ministry.

    The discussion also focused on Bangladesh's economic development and the prospects for expanding bilateral trade, according to a ministry official.

    Majumder lauded the strong relations between Bangladesh and Russia and looked forward to strengthening ties in a variety of sectors, including trade and investment. He acknowledged Russia as a key development partner for Bangladesh.

    Mantytskiy also outlined Russia’s eagerness to assist Bangladesh in achieving food security, while underscoring the significant trade and investment potential between the two countries.

    The minister expressed gratitude to Mantytskiy for Moscow's interest in increasing wheat exports, noting that such a move could greatly bolster the bilateral ties between Bangladesh and Russia.

