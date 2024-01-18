Russia keen to export more to Bangladesh

Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander V Mantytskiy has emphasised his country's interest in increasing wheat exports to Bangladesh during a meeting with Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder.

Mantytskiy paid a courtesy visit to Majumder at his office in the Secretariat on Thursday, congratulating him on his second term as the head of the food ministry.

The discussion also focused on Bangladesh's economic development and the prospects for expanding bilateral trade, according to a ministry official.