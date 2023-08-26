India imposes 20% duty on parboiled rice exports to control domestic prices 

The Indian government has imposed a 20 percent duty on exports of parboiled rice with immediate effect – a decision feared to send global prices higher.
With the latest move late on Friday night, India has expanded a range of curbs on overseas shipments of cereals amid high domestic prices, according to the Hindustan Times.
India, the world’s largest exporter of grain, had halted the export of white rice in July, sending global prices to a 12-year high as measured by the Food and Agriculture Organization’s rice price index.
The tariff by India will make parboiled rice expensive for foreign buyers, thereby limiting its overseas sales and boosting domestic availability, the newspaper said.
Last month’s export ban on common grades of rice had quickened overseas shipments of the parboiled variety, it added.
The curbs on food trade come on the back of high food inflation.
The Indian government has focussed on bolstering domestic food stocks because of concerns over an uneven monsoon that could be impacted by a warmer weather pattern.
The fight to control cereal inflation has been two-pronged, the Hindustan Times wrote. One, the government has stopped exports, and second, it has been releasing stocks from state-held granaries.