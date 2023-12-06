    বাংলা

    India's Adani Green secures additional $1.36bn loan

    This brings Adani Green's total funds in its construction asset portfolio to $3 billion

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Dec 2023, 02:32 AM
    Updated : 6 Dec 2023, 02:32 AM

    India's Adani Green Energy said on Tuesday it has received a follow-on funding of $1.36 billion via a green loan from an international bank consortium to help the company expand its renewable power capacity.

    This brings Adani Green's total funds in its construction asset portfolio to $3 billion, according to a stock exchange filing, from the initial project financing in March 2021 raised to set up solar and wind energy projects.

    The new loan will be used to develop the company's renewable energy project at Khavda in the western Indian state of Gujarat, the company said.

    Adani Green aims to have a renewable operating capacity of 45 gigawatts by 2030 from its current 8.4 GW.

    A consortium of eight foreign lenders, including BNP Paribas, MUFG Bank, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, extended the green loan.

    Adani Green rose as much as 14.2% on Tuesday, in a rally in which other group companies also gained.

    Shares of Adani Group companies are recovering after a Jan. 24 report by Hindenburg Research raised concerns over debt levels and the use of tax havens, wiping out nearly $147 billion in market capitalisation from its listed entities.

    The conglomerate has denied all allegations.

    RELATED STORIES
    Minister of State for Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri welcomes U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris as she arrives to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 2, 2023. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
    US pledges $3bn for Green Climate Fund at COP28
    Sources said the pledge was subject to the availability of funds. The politically divided US Congress needs to authorise the funding.
    Silja Yraola, an employee of Icelandic startup Carbfix, enters the dome with an injection well at its facility in Olfus, Iceland, Nov 21, 2023. Icelandic startup Carbfix is the world's first CO2 mineral storage operator, permanently sequestering CO2 by mixing it with water and injecting it into basalt rock. At its facility in Olfus, on the southwestern coast of Iceland, CO2 piped in from the nearby power plant is being mixed with water drawn up from the ground and injected into the basalt rock below.
    Can technology solve the global climate crisis?
    As officials from nearly 200 countries seek to forge agreements at the UN summit in Dubai, they will also be considering deployment of the nascent technologies
    A general view of Mumbai's central financial district, India Jun 13, 2017.
    As global rates turn, banks in India, Indonesia set to win
    The investors are wagering that banks in India and Indonesia have the strongest loan and profitability profiles to provide returns next year
    A man walks in front of a signboard displayed at the head office of State Bank of India (SBI) in Mumbai, India, Apr 18, 2023.
    State Bank of India's net profit rises 8% in Jul-Sept
    The state-run lender's net profit rose to 143.30 billion rupees in its fiscal second quarter, from 132.65 billion rupees a year ago

    Opinion

    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron