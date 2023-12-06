India's Adani Green secures additional $1.36bn loan

India's Adani Green Energy said on Tuesday it has received a follow-on funding of $1.36 billion via a green loan from an international bank consortium to help the company expand its renewable power capacity.

This brings Adani Green's total funds in its construction asset portfolio to $3 billion, according to a stock exchange filing, from the initial project financing in March 2021 raised to set up solar and wind energy projects.

The new loan will be used to develop the company's renewable energy project at Khavda in the western Indian state of Gujarat, the company said.