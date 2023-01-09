Bangladesh devising a policy to adjust gas, electricity prices monthly

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said the government is working on a policy to adjust gas and power prices with the global market every month as soon as the parliament greenlights the revised Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission Act.

Speaking at the Bidyut Bhaban on Monday, he said Bangladesh would adjust the prices amid “special circumstances”.

Currently, distribution agencies and companies have to apply to the BERC when they want to alter the prices of gas and electricity. The commission then assesses the appeal and holds a public hearing to set prices.

The BERC held one such hearing on retail power prices on Sunday when the technical committee of the energy regulator recommended raising retail electricity prices by 15.43 percent to Tk 8.23 from Tk 7.13 per unit on a weighted average.