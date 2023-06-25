India’s $1 billion education buyout is a studied bet

The target specalises in education financing for those looking to universities in the United States, the UK and Canada for higher education. The number of international students from India surged 68% last year, while education loans for that segment is forecast to hit $85 billion by 2024, up from the current $40 billion, according to Credila’s annual report.

The buyers will also inject 20 billion rupees into Credila, which should help give the company, already a market major, an edge over rivals including state-controlled banks and the Warburg Pincus-backed Avanse Financial Services. This is a private equity deal worth studying.

By Shritama Bose. The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own