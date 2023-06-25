    বাংলা

    India’s $1 billion education buyout is a studied bet

    The deal specalises in education financing for those looking to universities in the United States, the UK and Canada for higher education

    Reuters
    Published : 25 June 2023, 05:12 AM
    Updated : 25 June 2023, 05:12 AM

    The biggest merger in Indian corporate history has opened the door for private equity giant EQT to enter the country’s education finance market. As part of HDFC Bank’s union with its parent, the latter will sell a 90% stake in HDFC Credila to a consortium consisting of the Swedish fund’s Asian unit, and local investor Chrys Capital.

    The deal is touted as the largest ever PE buyout in the country’s financial sector and values Credila at roughly 101 billion rupees ($1.2 billion), or roughly 37 times earnings in the last financial year. To compare, consumer loan champion Bajaj Finance trades on 38 times.

    The target specalises in education financing for those looking to universities in the United States, the UK and Canada for higher education. The number of international students from India surged 68% last year, while education loans for that segment is forecast to hit $85 billion by 2024, up from the current $40 billion, according to Credila’s annual report.

    The buyers will also inject 20 billion rupees into Credila, which should help give the company, already a market major, an edge over rivals including state-controlled banks and the Warburg Pincus-backed Avanse Financial Services. This is a private equity deal worth studying.

    By Shritama Bose. The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own

    RELATED STORIES
    The United States Supreme Court is seen in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2023.
    US Supreme Court upholds law against encouraging illegal immigration
    The measure bars inducing or encouraging noncitizens "to come to, enter or reside" in the United States illegally, including for financial gain
    Education is key to creating a poverty-free Bangladesh, says Hasina
    Education key to creating a poverty-free nation: Hasina
    The prime minister urged the country's brightest minds to work for the welfare of the people
    United Nation's Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the audience during a joint press conference with Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness (not pictured), in Kingston, Jamaica, May 15, 2023.
    Time to reform Security Council: UN chief
    The global financial architecture became outdated, dysfunctional and unfair, Antonio Guterres also said
    The logo of the Adani Group is seen on a building, in Mumbai, India, Jan 27, 2023. Picture taken with long exposure.
    Two Adani Group firms to raise up to $2.57bn from the market
    The companies announce plans to raise up the money months after a short-seller report battered investor confidence and drove share prices down

    Opinion

    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps