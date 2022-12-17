India sees no hit to fuel exports from EU Feb 5 action on Russian imports: oil secretary

India, a leading buyer of Russian oil, does not expect its fuel exports to be disrupted by a European Union ban on the purchase of Russian refined fuels beginning Feb 5, oil secretary Pankaj Jain said on Friday.

Indian refiners have been gorging on Russian oil sold at a discount as some Western entities shun purchases from Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Some Indian refiners process Russian oil and ship the refined products to the west, including Europe.

Jain said the Feb 5 action bars the EU from importing refined fuels from Russia and not from any other country.