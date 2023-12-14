Disney, Reliance plan London meeting for India media merger talks

Next week, senior Disney executives and Reliance officials from its headquarters in Mumbai are likely to fly to London for the proposed meeting, said the two sources, declining to be named as the talks are private.

Reliance and Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A possible merger would create one of India's biggest entertainment empires, setting it in competition with TV players like Zee Entertainment and Sony and streaming giants such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.

The meeting being planned is for agreeing on a "broad roadmap" going ahead and "not for signing" a deal, said the first source.