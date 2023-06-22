    বাংলা

    Bangladesh allows banks to open temporary accounts to park foreign investment

    New foreign currency accounts in the names of the companies may be opened by transferring the fund held in the temporary accounts

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 June 2023, 07:38 PM
    Updated : 21 June 2023, 07:38 PM

    The Bangladesh Bank has allowed banks to open temporary accounts to park foreign investment as the government continues its efforts to boost dollar reserves.

    On completion of the registration or commencement of the business, new foreign currency accounts in the names of the companies may be opened by transferring the funds held in the temporary accounts, the central bank said in a circular on Wednesday.

    The move mainly aims to facilitate transactional needs in foreign exchange, the Bangladesh Bank said.

    Funds held in the foreign currency accounts shall be used only for permissible outward payments on account of capital expenditures including encashment in taka.

    The tenure of foreign currency accounts shall be one year from the date of opening, subject to closure immediately at the end of the prescribed time after encashment of the funds, if any, held in the accounts.

    In line with the previous rules, foreign investors needed to form a local company and get the registration first to send the funds.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh's trade deficit narrows 43% in first 10 months of FY23
    Bangladesh's trade deficit narrows 43%
    It comes amid a slew of measures, including the imposition of import curbs, aimed at conserving forex reserves
    How digital banks will operate in Bangladesh and who can own them
    Digital banks can't be owned with borrowed funds: BB
    The central bank approved the guidelines on the establishment of digital banks, barring sponsors from owning stakes using borrowed funds
    What impact will Moody's ratings have on Bangladesh’s economy?
    How Moody’s ratings will impact Bangladesh
    Economists and bankers fear the cost of spending in foreign currency will rise and there will be more uncertainty in getting overseas loans while the private sector entrepreneurs may have to pay more ...
    Bangladesh cuts difference between dollar rates for export proceeds, remittances by Tk 0.50
    Dollar rate gap between export proceeds and remittance narrows
    Foreign exchange dealers raise the price of the dollar for both export proceeds and remittances

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp