Bangladesh allows banks to open temporary accounts to park foreign investment

The move mainly aims to facilitate transactional needs in foreign exchange, the Bangladesh Bank said.

Funds held in the foreign currency accounts shall be used only for permissible outward payments on account of capital expenditures including encashment in taka.

The tenure of foreign currency accounts shall be one year from the date of opening, subject to closure immediately at the end of the prescribed time after encashment of the funds, if any, held in the accounts.

In line with the previous rules, foreign investors needed to form a local company and get the registration first to send the funds.