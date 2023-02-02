Investor reaction to Adani market rout after short-seller report

Adani Group called off a $2.5 billion share sale as losses for the conglomerate's biggest firms snowballed to more than $100 billion in the wake of a US short-seller's report.

The rout has sparked concern that the fallout could also affect, more broadly, confidence in India.

Following are comments from investment managers:

MONICA HSIAO, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER OF TRIADA CAPITAL, A CREDIT FUND BASED IN HONG KONG:

"We were happy to take our profits trading the volatility in recent weeks across Adani bonds, because we believed there was a floor based on hopes of FPO (follow-on public offering) completion and we sold into strength on their announcement about FPO subscription."

"However after this U-turn by the company to pull out from FPO with equity spiralling, we see the market is losing confidence on how to gauge where the bottom can be and although there will be short-covering rebounds, we expect more fundamental downside risks given more private banks (are) likely to cut or reduce margin and (there may be) possible risk to their ratings and widening inquiries by regulators."