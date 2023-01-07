    বাংলা

    Google challenges Android antitrust ruling in India's Supreme Court

    The Competition Commission of India in October fined the Alphabet Inc unit $161 million for exploiting its dominant position in the market for Android

    Aditya Kalra and Arpan ChaturvediReuters
    Published : 7 Jan 2023, 02:53 PM
    Updated : 7 Jan 2023, 02:53 PM

    Google has filed a legal challenge in India's Supreme Court to block a ruling by the country's antitrust watchdog that will force the US company to change how it markets its Android platform, court records showed on Saturday.

    The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in October fined the Alphabet Inc unit $161 million for exploiting its dominant position in the market for Android, which powers 97% of smartphones in India and is a key growth region for the US giant.

    The challenge comes after Google suffered a setback on Wednesday when an appeals tribunal rejected its request to block the antitrust ruling. The company argued that implementation of the CCI's directives will hurt its long-standing business model and consumer interests.

    Supreme Court records show Google filed a challenge against the tribunal ruling on Saturday. A hearing date is yet to be fixed.

    Reuters was first to report on Thursday about Google's planned strategy.

    Sources earlier this week told Reuters that Google considers a legal challenge as its last hope of blocking the ruling of the CCI, whose directives forcing the company to change its business model kick in on Jan 19.

    Google's Supreme Court filing seeks to put the CCI decison on hold while its appeal is heard, said one person familiar with the matter on Saturday.

    Google has been concerned about the Indian decision as the remedies ordered are seen as more sweeping than the European Commission's landmark 2018 ruling for imposing unlawful restrictions on Android mobile device makers. Google has challenged the record $4.3 billion fine in that case.

    A Google spokesperson did not immediately respond.

    The CCI ruled in October that Google's licensing of its Play Store "shall not be linked with the requirement of pre-installing" Google search services, the Chrome browser, YouTube or any other Google applications.

    RELATED STORIES
    Jack Ma, founder and executive chairman of China's Alibaba Group, speaks in front of a picture of SoftBank's human-like robot named 'pepper' during a news conference in Chiba, Japan, June 18, 2015.
    Chinese billionaire Jack Ma spotted in Bangkok
    Little has been heard from the once outspoken Chinese billionaire since he criticised China's financial regulators in a Shanghai speech in 2020
    Alibaba Group co-founder and executive chairman Jack Ma attends the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, Sept 17, 2018.
    Jack Ma to relinquish control of Ant Group
    Ma previously possessed more than 50% of voting rights at Ant but the changes will mean that his share falls to 6.2%
    Freshly cultivated Aman rice has hit the market, but the prices are too hot to handle
    Consumers find new rice too pricey
    The prices of coarse and medium-grade rice have reduced very slightly-Tk 2 per kg on average, but the prices of different qualities of rice remain too high compared to the price at the same point in 2 ...
    Banks can write off small loans worth up to Tk 500,000
    Banks can write off Tk 500,000 loans
    Previously, the lenders could wipe out defaulted loans worth up to Tk 200,000 without starting a case

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher