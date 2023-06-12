    বাংলা

    Aspen Institute names bKash CEO Kamal Quadir among 23 global finance leaders

    The Finance Leaders Fellowship of the institute enlists a diverse range of high-impact leaders to shape the future of finance

    Published : 12 June 2023, 03:40 AM
    Kamal Quadir, the CEO of bKash, has been selected as one of 23 global high-impact leaders in finance by the Aspen Institute.

    The Washington-based nonprofit organisation announced the 2023 Class of its Finance Leaders Fellows, who are the global community of values-based senior finance leaders driving industry change to power societal progress, on Jun 8.

    The 23 leaders join more than 100 Finance Fellows around the world who are committed to forging a new cultural paradigm in the finance industry, the organisation said.

    They were chosen from different countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Singapore, Germany, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Romania and Bangladesh.

    They will join a wider community of over 3,500 values-based leaders in over 60 countries as part of the Aspen Global Leadership Network.

    Prior to heading bKash, Kamal, a technology entrepreneur, created CellBazaar which, after reaching four million users, was acquired by the Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor in 2010.

    CellBazaar won the Best Use of Mobile for Social and Economic Development Award 2008 from GSM Congress and Asia Telecom's Innovation of the Year 2008 Award. He received the “Tech Award 2007” for “Applying Technology to Benefit Humanity.”

    Kamal was also chosen as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum in 2009 and has won numerous technology awards, including the MIT Ideas Award.

