Aspen Institute names bKash CEO Kamal Quadir among 23 global finance leaders

Kamal Quadir, the CEO of bKash, has been selected as one of 23 global high-impact leaders in finance by the Aspen Institute.

The Washington-based nonprofit organisation announced the 2023 Class of its Finance Leaders Fellows, who are the global community of values-based senior finance leaders driving industry change to power societal progress, on Jun 8.

The 23 leaders join more than 100 Finance Fellows around the world who are committed to forging a new cultural paradigm in the finance industry, the organisation said.