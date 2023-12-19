Adobe shelves $20bn Figma deal after hitting regulatory roadblocks

Adobe on Monday shelved its $20 billion deal for cloud-based designer platform Figma, pointing to "no clear path" for antitrust approvals in Europe and the UK for what would have been among the biggest buyouts of a software startup.

The cash-and-stock deal, announced in September last year, was the latest to draw tough scrutiny from regulators worried about Big Tech acquisitions that boost the market power of dominant companies or involve startups seen as nascent rivals.

Adobe will pay a termination fee of $1 billion to San Francisco-based Figma, whose web-based collaborative platform for designs and brainstorming is used by Uber Coinbase, Zoom Video Communications and many other firms.

Figma has expanded its team from 800 to 1300 people in the past year, and is expected to grow its annual recurring revenue by 40% to over $600 million this year, a source familiar with the matter said. The company has also been cash-flow positive, an important metric for public market investors to evaluate potential IPO candidates.

Both Figma and Adobe have benefited from the generative AI craze, as Figma launched new features as it expands into software development, and Adobe has released generative photo tools such as Adobe Firefly.