    বাংলা

    Twitter to take 10% cut on content subscriptions after 12 months

    Elon Musk has been bringing in changes at Twitter to boost revenue after the platform saw advertising income drop last year

    Reuters
    Published : 29 April 2023, 03:05 AM
    Updated : 29 April 2023, 03:05 AM

    Twitter Inc CEO Elon Musk said on Friday that the social media platform will take a 10% cut on content subscriptions after the first year, as the company looks to monetize content on the website in a bid to diversify its revenue sources.

    Earlier this month, billionaire owner Musk said users of the social media platform will be able to offer their followers subscriptions to content, including long-form text and hours-long video.

    He had also said that the company will not take a cut for the first 12 months on content subscriptions.

    Musk has been bringing in changes at Twitter to boost revenue after the platform saw advertising income drop last year in the run up to his $44 billion acquisition that closed in October.

    He added that the company's cut from subscriptions on iOS and Android platforms will drop to 15% in the second year from 30% in the first.

    The sources familiar with the matter, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue, said Washington took control of the oil cargo aboard the Marshall Islands tanker Suez Rajan after securing an earlier court order. The tanker's last reported position was near southern Africa on April 22, ship tracking data showed.

    The vessel's Greece-based manager, Empire Navigation, and the US Department of Justice did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    The US Navy said Iran seized a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, the latest seizure or attack by Tehran on commercial vessels in sensitive Gulf waters.

    Iranian state TV said on Friday the tanker ignored radio calls for eight hours following a collision with an Iranian boat, which left several crewmen injured and three missing."Before using force, we tried to call the vessel ...to stop but they did not cooperate," Iranian deputy navy commander Rear Admiral Mostafa Tajodini told the broadcaster.

    RELATED STORIES
    Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration taken October 27, 2022.
    Musk ‘unaware’ why Twitter India pulled posts on BBC documentary critical of Modi
    In January, India ordered the blocking of a BBC documentary which questioned Modi's leadership during the 2002 Gujarat riots
    Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration taken Oct 27, 2022.
    Elon Musk puts $20bn value on Twitter: The Information
    The reported valuation is less than half of the $44 billion that Musk paid to acquire the social media platform
    A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed Twitter logo in this illustration taken Feb 21, 2023.
    Twitter makes some of its source code public, promises more
    Owner Elon Musk said code transparency would lead to higher trust among users and rapid improvements to the product
    Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk attends the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, Aug 29, 2019.
    Twitter is roughly breaking even: Musk
    Twitter has been hit by a massive decline in advertising since Musk acquired the company for $44 billion in October

    Opinion

    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury