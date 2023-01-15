Exxon prepares to start up $2b Texas oil refinery expansion

"Right now, margins are sensational," said Garfield Miller, president of refining investment banker Aegis Energy Advisers Corp. "These margins tell you that as far as the US Gulf Coast is concerned, there is plenty of demand relative to supply."

SHALE OIL TO DIESEL

The new CDU, called BLADE for the Beaumont Light Atmospheric Distillation Expansion project, was under consideration as early as 2014 and formally approved in 2019. It is planned to process Exxon's crude oil pumped from the Permian shale field in West Texas and New Mexico.

Exxon said on Friday the total cost of BLADE is $2 billion. In a filing posted on Sept 28 with the Texas Comptroller's office in support of property tax reductions, the company said its total cumulative investment was $1.2 billion.

Turning on the new equipment will not immediately generate big new volumes of gasoline and diesel. Exxon plans to bring the new CDU up slowly to deal with potential startup problems, the people said.

The new CDU, which will be the third at Beaumont, will increase the refinery's capacity by 68%. CDUs do the initial work of turning crude into feedstocks for all other units at the refinery.

BLADE was constructed from modular sections over four years, a period that included the COVID-19 pandemic and 2020's massive decline in motor fuel demand that led to a record annual loss for the No. 1 US oil firm.

Operators at the Beaumont refinery this week were purging the new CDU of air in preparation to introduce its first crude, the people familiar with the matter said.

The new CDU will make up for the refining capacity to be lost at the end of this year when Lyondell Basell Industries shutters its 263,776 bpd Houston refinery, said analysts.

“Up until COVID, the US added the equivalent of a world scale refining facility to existing capacity every year through expansions, de-bottlenecking, and tweaks,” Aegis Energy Advisers' Miller said.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, six US crude oil refineries have closed dropping US capacity from 18.98 million bpd to 17.9 million bpd, according to a US Energy Information Administration report issued in June.