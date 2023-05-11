Bangladesh narrows trade deficit by 41.63% after import restrictions

Bangladesh’s trade deficit has narrowed to $14.61 billion by the end of March – 41.63 percent less than what it was a year ago, with restrictions on imports to shore up depleting reserves.

Current account balance deficit in the first nine months of the 2022-23 fiscal year has also decreased to $3.64 billion from $14.34 billion compared with the July-March period of 2022 – a 74.62 percent fall, according to updated data published by the Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday.

After the government imposed restrictions on imports to save dollars, the country’s import costs fell by 12.33 percent to $53.93 billion in the July-March period over the same period last fiscal year.