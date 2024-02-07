Bangladesh asks Saudi Arabia for ‘support’ to tackle dollar crisis

Bangladesh has requested support from Saudi Arabia to tackle the country’s ongoing dollar crisis.

“We get 45 days to pay for fuel imports from Saudi. But, due to the dollar situation, we told them that it would be good for us if they could give us a year," Salman F Rahman, the private industry and investment advisor to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said following his return from a three-day trip to the kingdom.

"They [Saudi] said they will consider the matter,” he added.

Energy giant Chevron wants to invest more in Bibiyana, a major gas field in Bangladesh, Salman said.

“They believe there is gas there, but they cannot be sure until they drill. As such, we want more investment there. They are also interested in searching for oil and gas in the deep sea. The fuel sector is essential for our economic development.”