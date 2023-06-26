Padma Bridge eases travel woes for cattle traders ahead of Eid

Faruk Hossain is a farmer from Madaripur's Pacchar. On Wednesday, he crossed the Padma Bridge with two cows to reach a makeshift market in Dhaka's Jatrabari ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

To his relief, the opening of the landmark multi-purpose bridge last year has eliminated the usual high-stress and high-cost journey from his home to Dhaka.

This year, he spent only Tk 1,500 to bring the two sacrificial animals - one valued at Tk 150,000 and the other at Tk 185,000 - to the market in Dania.

However, not a single cow was sold as of Saturday afternoon. The Eid market has yet to heat up, leaving traders to tend to their animals for the last five days.