Nepal to end eight-month ban on imports of cars, phones as reserves rise

The Himalayan nation, tucked between China and India, restricted imports of cars, gold and cosmetics in April saying its reserves could barely support imports for fewer than seven months.

But the central bank said on Thursday that reserves had increased 1% to $9.63 billion as of mid-November from $9.54 billion in mid-July – sufficient to cover imports for 8.4 months.

"The government feels that the reserves are in a comfortable position now," Commerce Ministry spokesperson, Narayan Prasad Regmi, told Reuters.

Imports of seven other items, including cosmetics, were eased in September.

Officials said the ban on imports had adversely affected the government’s revenue collection.