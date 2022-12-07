Russia could ban oil sales, set maximum discount in response to cap

Russia is considering three options, including banning oil sales to a some countries and setting maximum discounts at which it would sell its crude, to counter the price cap imposed by Western powers, the Vedomosti daily reported on Wednesday.

The $60-per-barrel price cap, set by the G7 nations, the European Union and Australia, came into force on Monday as they try to limit Russia's ability to finance its war in Ukraine.

In response, the Kremlin and the Russian government are considering banning oil sales to all countries that supported the restriction, the business daily Vedomosti reported, citing two unidentified sources close to the government.