    Swiss National Bank posts record $143bn loss in 2022

    Monday's figure, which marked a reverse from a 26 billion franc profit in 2021, was bigger than the previously biggest loss of 23 billion francs chalked up in 2015

    Reuters
    Published : 9 Jan 2023, 07:00 AM
    Updated : 9 Jan 2023, 07:00 AM

    The Swiss National Bank posted an annual loss of 132 billion Swiss francs ($142.67 billion) in 2022, it said on Monday, the biggest loss in its 115-year history.

    The central bank plunged into the red as falling stock and fixed-income markets hit the value of its share and bond portfolio, while the appreciation of the Swiss franc also had a negative impact.

    Monday's figure, which marked a reverse from a 26 billion franc profit in 2021, was bigger than the previously biggest loss of 23 billion francs chalked up in 2015. It is equivalent to slightly more than the annual GDP of Morocco.

