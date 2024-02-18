Amazon joins companies arguing US labour board is unconstitutional

Amazon.com has joined rocket maker SpaceX and grocery chain Trader Joe's in claiming that a US labour agency's in-house enforcement proceedings violate the US Constitution, as the retail giant faces scores of cases claiming it interfered with workers' rights to organise.

Amazon in a filing made with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) on Thursday said it plans to argue that the agency's unique structure violates the company's right to a jury trial.

The company also said that limits on the removal of administrative judges and the board's five members, who are appointed by the president, are unconstitutional.

The filing came in a pending case accusing Amazon of illegally retaliating against workers at a warehouse in the New York City borough of Staten Island, where employees voted to unionize in 2022. Amazon, which has faced more than 250 NLRB complaints alleging unlawful labor practices across the country in recent years, has denied wrongdoing.