Uber, Lyft, DoorDash drivers to strike on Valentine's Day for fair pay

Thousands of drivers for ride-sharing platforms Uber, Lyft and food delivery app DoorDash are expected to go on strike across the United States on Valentine's Day for fair pay, drivers' groups said on Monday.

The demonstrations are set to take place about a week after Lyft said it would guarantee weekly earnings for drivers, a first in the US ride-hailing industry as it looks to lure more drivers to its platform.

"We are constantly working to improve the driver experience," Lyft, which is set to report quarterly results on Tuesday, told Reuters on Monday.

The drivers, considered independent contractors, have accused the platforms of taking disproportionately high amounts as commissions.

"This is the biggest strike I've ever seen, thousands and thousands of drivers ... it's going to be nationwide," Jonathan Cruz, a driver in Miami and part of the Justice For App Workers coalition, which represents more than 100,000 drivers.