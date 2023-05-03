The move marks the first major airline collapse in India since Jet Airways filed for bankruptcy in 2019, and underscores the fierce competition in a sector dominated by IndiGo and the recent merger of Air India and Vistara under the Tata conglomerate.

Go First's total debt to financial creditors is 65.21 billion rupees as of Apr 28, it said in a bankruptcy filing, viewed by Reuters.

The company has not defaulted on any of these dues as of Apr 30, but has defaulted on payments to operational creditors, including 12.02 billion rupees to vendors and 26.60 billion rupees to aircraft lessors, it said in the filing.