Investors face expensive quest for year-end cash and safe assets

As the most volatile period in years for traders draws to a close, the year-end dash for cash and high-quality assets will likely prove more challenging than usual in markets buffeted by decades-high inflation and aggressive central bank rate hikes.

The approach of year-end typically sees high demand to place or obtain cash as financial institutions seek to bolster their balance sheets, rebalance portfolios and transfer funds to close the year off.

But this year, with US gauges of market volatility back at levels seen at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and an uncertain economic outlook, it is harder than normal for banks to take risk on their balance sheets.

Money markets too suggest securing cash and quality assets investors need to make a smooth transition into 2023 will be expensive.

"When you look at the three-quarter ends this year and compare them to the previous years, each one has been significantly more expensive than in the past," said Michael Leister, head of interest rate strategy at Commerzbank.

German repurchase agreements - where investors borrow collateral, usually government bonds, in return for cash - have implied rates of some minus 10% for the year-end, the International Capital Market Association said in a late October letter calling on the European Central Bank to act.